King Charles rakes in over £1million selling 14 of the Queen’s horses

Image of King Charles III. Credit: [email protected]

King Charles III earned in excess of £1million from the sale of 14 of the late Queen’s beloved horses.

As reported today, Friday, October 28, King Charles III earned in excess of £1million from the sale of horses that he inherited last month from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after she passed away at the age of 96, according to thesun.co.uk.

In total, 14 of Her Majesty’s beloved horses were sold for £1,075,500 at Tattersall’s October sales in Newmarket. They included Just Fine, the horse with which Charles gained his first winner in the Royal Silks. The racehorse reportedly sold for £300,000.

The new king clearly doesn’t have the same passion for horse racing that his late mother possessed. Having said that, he picked up £28,000 earlier this month when Perfect Alibi romped home in first place in a Listed race at Yarmouth.

Her Majesty herself was no stranger to selling some of her horses at the same Newmarket event. Her son collected £200,000 for Theme Park, a two-year-old colt, with another £185,000 coming from the sale of the three-year-old gelding Naval College. At the lower end of the scale, Charles got £4,000 for Tack, a three-year-old colt.

Tactical, ridden to victory in 2020 at Royal Ascot sold for £150,000, with three others going for six-figure sums. Tattersall’s October sales had a bumper record-breaking three-day sale, with more than 36million generated by the sale of horses.

