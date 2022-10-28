Lower electricity bills promised for 126,000 Almeria province households throughout 2023

By Linda Hall • 28 October 2022 • 17:43

POWER BILLS: Forty per cent reductions for modest households Photo credit: Pixabay/Sarah Loetscher

APPROXIMATELY 126,000 Almeria province households can expect to save 40 per cent on their electricity bills throughout 2023.

Outlining modifications in electricity and gas prices this winter, Jose Maria Martin, the central government’s Sub-delegate to Almeria, said these changes would benefit around 500,000 people, bearing in mind that the average house or apartment usually has four occupants.

A 40 per cent reduction will apply to families on low incomes affected by the crisis, Martin said. There would be greater protection for vulnerable consumers, an advance towards energy-efficiency, particularly as regards streetlighting, while promoting renewables and own consumption of on-site electricity.

“At an exceptional time like the present, the government is taking steps to rise to the challenge of that exceptionality,” Martin said.

“This is the way to tackle the economic crisis and inflation it has created, helping the families and sectors that are experiencing the most difficulties,” the Sub-delegate added.

“Other methods, on the other hand, use formulas that only benefit those who have the most.”

