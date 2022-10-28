By Matthew Roscoe • 28 October 2022 • 17:46
MEPs to look into situation facing women and LGBTQI+ people in Poland. Image: BarboS/Shutterstock.com
A delegation of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee will hold meetings with MEPs to discuss the situation facing women and LGBTQI+ people in Poland, as announced on Friday, October 28.
Between November 2-4, the delegation, led by Fred Matić (S&D, Croatia), will meet with representatives of civil society and women’s rights organisations who will then meet with Adam Bodnar, the former Citizens’ Rights Ombudsman.
MEPs will look into national policies on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) with representatives of the Ministry of Health and of the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy.
They will also meet with Members of the Polish Sejm on the Intergroup on Women’s Rights, on the Social Policy and Family Committee and with Members of the Polish Senat’s Human Rights Committee.
The MEPs will be discussing women’s rights and SRHR in the context of the war in Ukraine with Wojciech Bakun, Mayor of Przemyśl, a city on the border with Ukraine that has greatly supported refugees.
MEPs will then visit the “Plicz-o-plicz” (Hand in hand) community centre, which offers counselling and assistance to refugees from Ukraine and meet with representatives of other organisations supporting refugee women and girls from Ukraine.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
