Mojacar (Almeria) wastewater treatment plant will be big enough to cope

By Linda Hall • 28 October 2022 • 0:08
MOJACAR VISIT: Agriculture chief Carmen Crespo with Rosa Maria Cano and local councillors
Photo credit: Mojacar town hall
Thanking the regional government for resolving the inadequate situation of the existing plant, Cano pointed out that the Junta’s predecessors had consistently failed to respond to this request, first made 14 years ago.
The present EDAR on the Garrucha-Los Gallardos road was built 25 years ago, and the installation has become outdated owing to the passage of time and Mojacar’s population increase in recent years, which is particularly noticeable during the summer months.
On her recent visit to Mojar, Carmen Crespo who heads the Junta’s Agriculture department described the new EDAR as an historic investment that would benefit the entire Levante area.
“The Mojacar plant is one of the most important in Almeria and the Andalucia government is going to relaunch the extension project,” Crespo said.
She also stressed her department’s commitment to the Andalucia Water Pact and to enhancing the zone’s environmental value with the Rio Aguas restoration scheme, arguably the biggest project to be carried out in any of the region’s river basins.
