By Matthew Roscoe • 28 October 2022 • 17:14

Ballistic missile tests by North Korea "clear violation of UN Security Council Resolutions". Image: vchal/Shutterstock.com

THE UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spoke out against ballistic missile tests by North Korea on Friday, October 28.

A UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: “The two short-range ballistic missile tests by North Korea on October 28 are a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.”

It added: “The UK is working closely with our partners to urge North Korea to return to diplomacy and take credible steps towards denuclearisation in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.

“We call on North Korea to prioritise the well-being of its people instead of the unlawful pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.”

At the end of last month, the UK issued a similar statement following further ballistic missile launches from North Korea.

On September 29, a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: “The UK is deeply concerned by North Korea’s decision to carry out further ballistic missile tests on 29 September in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

“We urge North Korea to refrain from provocations and take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation.”

It added: “Alongside our allies and partners, the UK is committed to peace on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the rules-based international system and securing an end to North Korea’s unlawful activities.

“We strongly encourage North Korea to return to dialogue with the US.”

On that particular day, the VP of the US Kamala Harris mistakenly announced that “the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea.”

The news follows reports of another gaff from the Biden-Harris Administration that was captured on camera on Thursday, September 29 after Kamala mistook North Korea for South. It marked a bad couple of days for the VP and President of the US.

On Wednesday, October 19, North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds into the buffer zone in the West Sea at 12.30 pm (local time) from the area of ​​Yeonan-gun, South Hwanghae.

