Oliver, 2, recovering after ‘satisfactory’ first brain tumour operation in Barcelona

By Vickie Scullard • 28 October 2022 • 14:03

Oliver, 2, recovering after 'satisfactory' train tumour operation in Barcelona. Credit: Alejandro Romero/Instagram.

THE parents of little Oliver are likely breathing a huge sigh of relief after his initial brain tumour operation was completed.

The two-year-old is not finished yet – this is reported to be one of two life-saving operations that he needs in a bid to remove the tumour.

The two-hour surgery saw specialist doctors at the Sant Joan de Déu hospital implant a bypass valve to prevent the accumulation of fluid within the cavities of the brain.

This prepares the little boy for the operation to remove the “very aggressive” brainstem tumour, which is reported to be next week.

“Everything has gone well, now he is recovering, his mother is with him. In a couple of hours, when the effects of anesthesia wear off, he will be able to go up to the room,” his father Alejandro Romero told Diario Sur earlier today.

The hospital also reported that the operation had been completed with a “satisfactory” result.

The family, including mum Lena, originally from Malaga, flew to Barcelona on Wednesday after an anonymous donor paid €196,000 for a specialist air ambulance to make the trip from Mexico, where they now live.

The family were due to take a commercial flight earlier this week but Oliver’s health was so poor on Monday they were not able to board it.

This prompted dad Alejandro to post a plea on social media for donations to help get Oliver to Barcelona before it was too late.

Thanks to the generosity of the businessman, who is believed to have a child of a similar age, Oliver was able to be flown in a special medically-equipped plane from Cancún to Spain in time for the operation.

