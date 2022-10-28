Polish Prime Minister accuses some EU leaders of wanting Russia to defeat Ukraine

By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 18:13

Image of Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki. Credit: Wikipedia - By Kancelaria Premiera - File:Mateusz_Morawiecki_Prezes_Rady_Ministrów.jpg, PDM-owner, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81481702

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused some European leaders of wanting Russia to defeat Ukraine.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, said today, Friday, October 28, that he believes some European leaders will prefer if Russia was to defeat Ukraine in the current conflict, according to Rzeczpospolita.

In particular, he commented on the words of Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German President, citing interviews he gave to both Fakt and Bild. In the interviews, Steinmeier apologised to Poland and the countries of Eastern Europe for the fact that the West had initially ignored their warnings about Russia.

“There was an impression that some European Union leaders would prefer things to remain the same. They admit that the conflict can be ended, including the defeat of Ukraine”, said Morawiecki.

The politician admitted that he does not want, and will not, name specific names, but, according to him, the trend is noticeable. At the same time, the Prime Minister of Poland criticized Germany for insufficient active assistance to the Ukrainian army.

“Germany, as the richest country in Europe, and one of the largest arms exporters in the world, could do much more”, he stressed. Morawiecki pointed out that his country spent about one per cent of its GDP on arms supplies to Ukraine, noting that Poland is: “the second largest donor of the Ukrainian army”.

