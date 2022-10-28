Regional government sets aside a €386 million Budget bounty for Almeria

By Linda Hall • 28 October 2022 • 16:18
2023 BUDGET: Carolina España and Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco
Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia
This is €144 million more than the 2022 Budget allocation which was never approved owing to opposition from Vox and left-wing regional MPs. As a result, the 2021 Budget is still in place.
In contrast, Juanma Moreno will have no problems this year, thanks to the PP’s overall majority in the regional parliament following last June’s elections.
Next year’s Budget was presented at the Junta’s last Governing Council meeting on October 27 by Carolina España, who heads the Economy department.
She was accompanied by Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, former mayor of Almeria City who is now Junta spokesman and also heads the region’s Sustainability department.
Next year’s spending includes €2 million for new courts in Huercal-Overa and almost €400,000 for the Puerto-Ciudad project in Almeria City. Another €3 million is earmarked for modernising the agricultural sector’s greenhouses and €64 million assigned to new infrastructure financed by EU funds.
A day later Carolina España presented Jesus Aguirre, President of the regional parliament and equivalent to Speaker, with the 2023 Budget Bill. This will be passed at an extraordinary meeting of the Governing Council and España invited opposition groups to back what she said was the “most social Budget in Andalucia’s history.”
