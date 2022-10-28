More than 400 Russian soldiers reportedly killed in latest combat losses update

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 October 2022 • 10:25

Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Friday, October 28, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war – with hundreds more soldiers losing their lives.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that around 480 more soldiers from Russia were reportedly killed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, October 27.

This takes the number of Russian soldiers killed during battles in Ukraine to 69,700.

Another 14 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) from Russia were destroyed by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Nine more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as eight more artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of two Russian helicopters, which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 251.

⚡ The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of 28 October. About 69,700 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/Yu1ySSfkN9 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) October 28, 2022

A detailed breakdown shows that the loss of the 14 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 5378 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of eight more Russian artillery systems means that Putin’s army has now lost 1698 in total.

Ukraine’s destruction of nine Russian tanks means that Russia has lost 2640 in total, while the loss of another Russian aircraft means Putin’s forces have now had 272 planes shot down in Ukraine.

Three Russian drones were downed by Ukrainian air defence systems meaning Russia has lost 1401 in total.

