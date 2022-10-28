By Guest Writer • 28 October 2022 • 11:06
Minister Montero in black dress celebrates the vote
Credit: @mjmonteroc
Having to rely on the support of political parties that do not form part of the Government is to some extent a gamble but it appears that at the moment the Government can rely on support from the minor parties.
In Parliament the Minister of Finance and Public Administration, María Jesús Montero, thanked the political groups that voted against the amendments to the public accounts and said that she would continue, during the coming weeks, to negotiate with those parties in order to ensure approval of the Budget, incorporating any improvements that may be agreed upon during the process.
During the full debate that took place in Congress, Minister Montero argued that the 2023 General Budgets are essential to send a message of economic stability in a context of uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
It prioritises social justice, by strengthening the Welfare State and will allocate six out of every €10 to social spending and economic efficiency that will promote inclusive growth, the creation of quality employment and the transformation of industry thanks to the European Recovery Fund.
During her speeches, the minister made it clear that the 2023 Budget valued as €274.445 billion include measures that benefit the middle and working class, protect vulnerable groups and help the productive fabric.
At the same time, the accounts maintain the commitment to fiscal consolidation by reducing the deficit and public debt, which will continue their downward path.
Thank you for reading ‘Spain’s 2023 Budget overcomes first approval hurdle’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.