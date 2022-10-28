By Matthew Roscoe • 28 October 2022 • 16:10

Central Asia country to scrap "state of emergency" in force for more than two years due to Covid-19. Image: Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock.com

A COUNTRY in Central Asia will scrap its “state of emergency” which has been in force for more than two years due to Covid-19.

The state of emergency, which has been in force in Kyrgyzstan since the spring of 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19, will be scrapped from next month, as reported on Friday, October 28.

“The state of emergency for coronavirus infection in the Kyrgyz Republic is cancelled from November 1, 2022,” a decree signed by Akylbek Zhaparov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic read.

“This decision was made in connection with the stabilisation of the epidemiological situation for (COVID-19) and the continued decline in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the Kyrgyz Republic.”

It added: “The emergency situation regime was introduced by the order of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic dated March 22, 2020 No. 93-r in order to ensure the safety of the population and take prompt measures to prevent mass diseases among the population on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“This was due to the announcement by the World Health Organisation of a pandemic of a new coronavirus infection COVID-19 and the detection of cases of coronavirus infection in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

Akylbek Zhaparov said that all registered cases of coronavirus infection among citizens of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) country are now mild or asymptomatic.

He said that severe or fatal cases are not currently being observed.

