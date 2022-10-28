Svitlana Babayeva, regional head of ‘Russia Today’ killed in shooting range accident in Crimea

By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 23:42

An accident on a shooting range in Crimea led to the death of Svitlana Babayeva, the regional head of ‘Russia Today’.

Svitlana Babayeva, the regional head of Russia Today was shot dead today, Friday, October 28, during military sports shooting training at a range in Crimea. Babayeva was also the head of the division of the MIA Rossiya Segodnya, and the former editor-in-chief of the publication Gazeta.Ru.

“A professional of the highest standard with a bright journalistic biography. The warmest person, acutely rooting for Russia. I was torn ‘for the ribbon’, wanting to support our heroes. A stray bullet…”, said Dmitry Kiselev, the head of ‘Russia Today’.

The employees of the editorial office of Gazeta.Ru recalled with warmth and gratitude the years of joint work with Svetlana, and they expressed their sincere condolences to her family and friends.

Svetlana was born in Moscow on June 24, 1972. She graduated from the law faculty of Moscow State University. After leaving there, she started working for the newspaper Moscow News in the department of economics, followed by a stint with ‘Izvestia, in the department of politics.

From 2004 to 2006 she headed the representative office of RIA Novosti in the UK. Between 2008 and 2012, Svetlana was the editor-in-chief of the RIA Novosti bureau in the USA. From September 2013 to July 2016 she worked as the editor-in-chief of Gazeta.Ru.

🚨 Svitlana Babayeva, the regional head of "Russia Today" was shot dead during military sports shooting training at a range in #Crimea. pic.twitter.com/KdH6Y4haWl — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) October 28, 2022

