Two of the most-visited towns in Spain are located in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 28 October 2022 • 13:43

TABERNAS DESERT: Impressive surroundings that captivated cinema audiences Photo credit: Ziegler 175

NIJAR’S San Jose and Tabernas are two of Spain’s most visited towns, according to conducted tour and excursions specialists, Civitatis.

The company, which sells more than 74,500 Spanish-language activities in 3,300 destinations in 150 countries, publishes an annual Top 10 list of its most popular Spanish excursions.

This year it ranked San Jose sixth and Tabernas 10th.

Fornells in Menorca took first place, followed by Trigueros del Valle (Valladolid), Peñiscola (Castellon), Trujillo (Caceres), Albarracin (Teruel), San Jose (Almeria), El Paso (Canary Islands), Guadalupe (Caceres), Setenil de las Bodegas (Cadiz) and Tabernas (Almeria).

Civitatis praised San Jose, which is located in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, for houses that were low and white”, commenting on the town’s tranquillity until the summer, when its population “multiplies by four.”

Meanwhile, Civitatis described Tabernas as “ideal for social distancing while enjoying surroundings that are so impressive they captivated cinema audiences for decades.”

