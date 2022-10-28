UK Government to call new elections in Northern Ireland

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 October 2022 • 7:34

Stormont - Credit Stephen Barnes / Shutterstock.com

The UK government is expected to call new elections in Northern Ireland on Friday, October 28 after the deadline to restore the devolved government expired.

May’s elections saw Sinn Fein overtake the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as the largest party in the region, however, no government was ever formed as the DUP refused to return to power sharing over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Last minute efforts by the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to resolve the impasse have failed, and the six-month legislative timeframe to form an administration has expired.

That means the legal responsibility to call another election falls to the UK government, with speculation rife that it will take place on December 15 according to Sky News.

It also means that UK government staff are responsible for running a shadow government.

The DUP has said that it strongly opposes the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Boris Johnson. It wants decisive action is taken to remove economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Whilst Johnson promised as much, events in Westminster have pushed the protocol off the agenda prompting Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney to say: “The sensible thing was for power-sharing to resume while negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol continue.”

That call was echoed by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose spokesperson said on Thursday: “There’s still time for the DUP and executives to get back to Stormont and we urge them to do so because the people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully functioning and locally elected executive which can respond to the issues facing the communities there.”

It now looks increasingly likely that it will be up to the voters in Northern Ireland to resolve the impasse, as the Government gets set to call new elections.

Analysts will be watching to see whether Sinn Fein will make further gains over the DUP following the failure of its tactics to either bring changes or to see a power sharing government restored.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.