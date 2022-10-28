UN insists it is unable to investigate claims of US biological laboratories in Ukraine

By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 2:09

Image of a scientist in a laboratory. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

A United Nations representative insisted that they could not investigate the activities of suspected US biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Adebey Ebo, the UN Deputy High Representative for Disarmament Affairs said on Thursday, October 27, that the United Nations does not have the ability to investigate the work of biological laboratories in Ukraine, as reported by TASS.

“The UN currently has neither the mandate nor the technical and operational capacity to investigate this information”, the representative of the organisation emphasised.

Ebo also said that the UN is aware that Russia has filed a formal complaint under Article 6 of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons regarding the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine.

He recalled that Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, had previously insisted that the organisation was not aware of any such biological weapons programs.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were not being developed in Ukraine. Laboratories in the country remained from the times of the old USSR he claimed, and are simply engaged in ‘ordinary science’, according to gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

