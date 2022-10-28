Unlucky thief swipes phone with GPS tracker – leading cops straight to him in Malaga

By Vickie Scullard • 28 October 2022 • 15:28

Unlucky thief swiped phone with GPS tracker - leading the cops straight to him. Credit: Andrei Metelev/Shutterstock.com.

A GPS tracking device led Malaga cops to an accused phone thief after he is said to have swiped it from a woman’s bedside table.

The alleged thief scarpered after the startled young victim woke up to see him crouched next to her bed before letting out a scream.

This sudden noise not only panicked the suspect, who fled the scene with her mobile phone in hand, but also woke her flatmate.

The events occurred last morning on Wednesday, October 26, at around 1.25 am, at a home on Carretería street, Malaga reports Diario Sur.

The alleged perpetrator, aged 40, ran out the front door – the way he is said to have entered – using the ‘slip method’, which is when an item resembling a plastic card is slid up to flick open the latch, allowing intruders into the premises.

The victim called the police on her housemate’s mobile before realising that a knife was also missing from the kitchen.

After speaking to the two women, plain-clothes officers were sent out to catch the alleged thief after the phone’s geolocation signalled the position of the device, which was reported to be in ​​La Trinidad. The squad swooped on the property quietly without using their vehicle’s sirens and lights.

There they found a man in possession of the stolen device and the missing knife from the kitchen. Police arrested him as the alleged perpetrator of a robbery in an inhabited house.

