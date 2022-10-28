Vera (Almeria) town hall gets everyone involved in plans for future

By Linda Hall • 28 October 2022 • 12:28

SECOND MEETING: Belen Carnicer discusses Agenda Urbana 2030 with Vera’s groups and associations Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA town hall held a further meeting with local associations and representatives for families, schools, the elderly and media.

They were there to discuss the creation of Vera’s Agenda Urbana 2030, a roadmap for growth and the town’s future over the coming years, contributing to building a prosperous, resilient, open and inclusive municipality.

It will be based on recommendations from the UN, the European Union and Spain’s central government for accessing the different types of funding that will be required for carrying out the town’s Action Plan.

“The involvement and participation of the municipality’s economic and social agents will be required if we are to succeed in this,” she said.

Carnicer went on to commend the large turnout for the second Agenda Urbana 2030 meeting and the commitment and interest of those present. This October 27 meeting followed her earlier consultation with approximately 50 business owners as the town hall continues to involve all local society in making plans for Vera’s future.

