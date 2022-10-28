Workers shocked by grim discovery of dead body on jet arriving in Frankfurt airport from Tehran in Iran

By Chris King • 28 October 2022 • 18:45

Image of a Lufthansa jet at Frankfurt airport in Germany. Credit: Google maps - J.C. Goncalves

Maintenance workers found a dead body on a jet that arrived at Frankfurt airport in Germany from Tehran in Iran.

Maintenance workers at Frankfurt airport in Germany had a huge shock yesterday, Thursday, October 27, after a Lufthansa jet arrived from the Iranian capital of Tehran. Police sources in the state of Hesse informed AFT that a dead body was discovered in the jet’s undercarriage.

An investigation has subsequently been launched, with the police source revealing that a mask and oxygen canister had also been found next to the corpse.

Iran has been engulfed in civil violence since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Tehran on September 16. She had been arrested by the Iranian morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

As a result of Amini’s death while in custody, protesters took to the streets across Iran. Dozens of demonstrators were killed in violent clashes with the authorities, with hundreds of people arrested in the unrest that followed, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

