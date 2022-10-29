UPDATE: Arsenal star reveals how one person died in front of him in Milan stabbing incident Close
By Chris King • 29 October 2022 • 17:59



A stampede during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of South Korea caused at least 50 revellers to suffer cardiac arrests.

 

As reported by the Yonhap News Agency today, Saturday, October 29, at least 50 people suffered cardiac arrests after a stampede occurred during Halloween festivities in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. Specifically, the incident happened in the Itaewon area of the city in the famous Hamilton Hotel location in Yongsan District.

According to the presidential office, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol immediately ordered medical teams to be deployed to attend to the affected people.

Choi Cheon-sik, an official from the National Fire Agency reported that around 100 partygoers had been caught up in a massive surge as the large crowd panicked. Videos uploaded onto social media platforms show terrible scenes of people being crushed in the stampede.

It is unclear if there are any fatalities as a result, although many people are being seen in the footage being trampled on after collapsing.

