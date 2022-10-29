By Chris King • 29 October 2022 • 2:59

Legendary television quiz to return after eight years with new host

The legendary quiz show Deal Or No Deal is reportedly set to return to television screens eight years after being axed, with Stephen Mulhern replacing Noel Edmonds as host.

Eight years after it was axed by Channel 4, the legendary quiz show Deal Or No Deal is being lined up for a return to television screens. The show ran originally for 11 years, hosted by Noel Edmonds.

According to show insiders, one of ITV’s brightest young presenters, Stephen Mulhern, is reportedly in the frame to host the reboot, as the show switches channels, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

He will be in charge of the 22 sealed red boxes containing unknown varying sums of money, which contestants must eliminate as the game progresses. They are also up against the anonymous ‘banker’ who tries to tempt them into gambling their potential prize away.

“Deal Or No Deal was absolutely huge back in the day and pulled in millions of viewers”, the source told The Sun. “ITV think there is still a huge appetite for it and thinks they could make a huge success of the show if they brought it back”.

“Plans for the reboot are in the very early stages and the details of when it could come back are being closely guarded”, they explained. “There have been discussions around Noel possibly returning but ITV decided they want to give the show a completely fresh look and feel”

“Stephen has been approached about being the new host of the show which is something he is over the moon about. He has really proven himself to ITV and after he got his own show ‘In For A Penny’, as well as ‘Catchphrase’, bosses think Stephen could be ideal for it”, they added.

Deal Or No Deal was so popular with viewers that a 12-month farewell tour around Britain was arranged after the television series came to an end in August 2016. Speaking at the time, Noel Edmonds said: “We can go anywhere and this is something I’ve wanted to do for years. Twenty-two boxes, a phone and me. Where will we pop up next?”.

More than £40million in prize money was given to contestants during the show’s run of more than 3,000 episodes. One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Deal Or No Deal was the identity of the banker. It was eventually revealed to be Glenn Hugill, the Coronation Street actor.

