Can the upcoming Crypto Project Big Eyes Coin join elite coins Ethereum & Ethereum Classic?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a crypto project built on the Ethereum blockchain, which will soon make its market debut. Unlike other meme coins, this one has many meaningful goals and is selling fast in its presale. The altcoin has amassed nearly $7.6 million in the presale so far. But does its popularity mean it can make its place among cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC)? Let’s have a look at cryptocurrencies and see how BIG compares with them.

Ethereum (ETH)- PoS (Proof-of-Stake) Protocol

Launched in 2014, ETH is an open-source blockchain network with its own DeFi (Decentralized Finance) ecosystem. It is widely known for its decentralized smart contracts. The platform enables the creation of apps & organizations. It also holds assets and delivers transactions & communications. Its native cryptocurrency, Ether, is used for various payments on the platform. The blockchain completed its PoS (Proof-of-Stake) upgrade last month, making it more energy-efficient and carbon-neutral.

The promotion has also laid the required groundwork for future scalability while reducing new creation by roughly 90%. At the last check, it had a market cap of nearly $160 billion, while the crypto was trading under $1300 apiece. Its current value marks a massive decline of over 73% from its last ATH of $4,891.70, achieved in November 2021. Moreover, it has a total supply of over 122 million presently.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) – ETH’s Hard Fork

Created in 2016, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a hard fork of Ethereum with the primary function as a smart contract platform. It was initially designed to preserve Ethereum’s integrity following a significant hack of 3.6 million coins. However, it has been diverging its roadmap farther away from its predecessor to differentiate itself. Furthermore, unlike ETH, this crypto has no plans for shifting to the PoS protocol and operates on PoW.

However, several developers are working on improving its scalability. This project currently ranks in the top 30 on CoinMarketCap, with a market capitalization of over $3 billion and a max supply of 210.7 billion. It obtained its last ATH of $176.16 in May 2021 and has since rolled down to under $25 at the time of writing.

Big Eyes (BIG) – Cute Meme Coin With “Big” Goals

Big Eyes (BIG) is DeFi (Decentralized Finance) token in the meme space. It operates on PoS due to its underlying blockchain, Ethereum’s recent transformation to the consensus mechanism. This altcoin is based on a cute cat theme but has very meaningful goals. It plans on making the DeFi ecosystem more understandable while saving a part of the world’s ecosystem for which it has reserved 5% of its total supply of 200 billion.

With a focus on its community, 70% of its tokens are currently available to the public in its presale, and 20% are reserved for exchanges. The project has a four-stage long plan of action for reaching its targets and succeeding in its goals. As its action plan’s stage one approaches its end, the crypto will debut on Uniswap and officially enter the market.

How To Participate In BIG’s Presale

You can easily participate in BIG’s presale round five and purchase 4117.65 tokens for each USDT you spend. You can make the purchase through its presale page using your crypto wallet. However, you can buy the token only through BNB, ETH, or USDT. Your purchased tokens will be ready for collection after the end of the presale season.

In simple words, BIG has gained much traction in a short time, as the project was initiated only in mid-2022. In round five, less than a million USDT are left to raise, with merely 3.5 billion tokens remaining. However, its market launch will show the actual performance of the crypto as the economic downturn even has many well-reputed projects suffering.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

