Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announces 657 Ukrainian troops killed in action

By Chris King • 29 October 2022 • 3:36

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

A total of 657 Ukrainian troops have been killed in action in the last 48 hours claimed Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, announced on his Telegram channel on Friday, October 28, that 657 Ukrainian fighters and 40 pieces of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been destroyed in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih region between October 25 and 27.



He claimed that during Operation Retribution, 300 Ukrainian personnel were injured. Among the destroyed military equipment were eight tanks, 20 armoured vehicles, seven mortars, and four howitzers.

As the head of Chechnya wrote, in the Soledar region, Russian units destroyed 95 soldiers who fought for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two fortified positions with mortars, as well as four tanks, and five infantry fighting vehicles.

Kadyrov added that the military forces did an excellent job in the Donetsk region as well. He said he believed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “are not up to counterattacks”. Russian units are developing offensive operations and covering new frontiers he added.

One day previously, Kadyrov said that during shelling in the Kherson region, 23 Chechen fighters were killed and 58 servicemen were injured, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.