Contract for Vega Baja (Alicante) hospital extension has now been awarded

By Linda Hall • 29 October 2022 • 17:51

: CONTRACT AWARDED: Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia with Health department officials Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

THE contract for the Vega Baja hospital extension was awarded to Rover-Germania, a firm created specifically for the project.

The company put in a €62.5 million bid, bringing a saving of €6.3 million on the original contract.

“This is very good news for Orihuela and for all Vega Baja residents who use the hospital,” said the city’s mayor Carolina Gracia.

“This means there will be more beds, more services and, in general, an improvement in healthcare for everybody.”

The mayor also revealed that she believed work, which will take 30 months to complete, could begin soon. City hall would cooperate “wherever necessary” with the Generalitat to ensure that the extension was built as rapidly as possible, she said.

The new two-storey buildings will be connected to the existing hospital, one of which will be used for outpatients, a mental health centre and day hospital.

The other building, which will include operating theatres and areas for haemodialysis and endoscopies, will adjoin the existing operating theatre block.

The extension will also free up space for beds on the wards, which will increase from the present 330 to 382.

