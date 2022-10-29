Contract for Vega Baja (Alicante) hospital extension has now been awarded

By Linda Hall • 29 October 2022 • 17:51
: CONTRACT AWARDED: Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia with Health department officials
Photo credit: Orihuela city hall
The company put in a €62.5 million bid, bringing a saving of €6.3 million on the original contract.
“This is very good news for Orihuela and for all Vega Baja residents who use the hospital,” said the city’s mayor Carolina Gracia.
“This means there will be more beds, more services and, in general, an improvement in healthcare for everybody.”
The mayor also revealed that she believed work, which will take 30 months to complete, could begin soon. City hall would cooperate “wherever necessary” with the Generalitat to ensure that the extension was built as rapidly as possible, she said.
The new two-storey buildings will be connected to the existing hospital, one of which will be used for outpatients, a mental health centre and day hospital.
The other building, which will include operating theatres and areas for haemodialysis and endoscopies, will adjoin the existing operating theatre block.
The extension will also free up space for beds on the wards, which will increase from the present 330 to 382.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
