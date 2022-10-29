Elon Musk begins culling Twitter employees after formally taking over the platform

By Chris King • 29 October 2022 • 0:13

Image of billionaire businessman Elon Musk. Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

After formally taking over the Twitter social media platform, Elon Musk has already started culling employees.

According to CNBC, just hours after formally completing his deal to take over the social media giant Twitter, Elon Musk has started culling employees. Images posted on the platform this Friday, October 8, showed workers exiting the San Francisco headquarters carrying cardboard boxes stuffed with personal belongings.

Musk had previously threatened to cut a large number of the company’s staff members once his $44billion takeover went through. One of his first actions was to fire several top Twitter executives including its CEO, CFO, and chief lawyer.

An entire team of data engineers was axed by the new ‘Chief Twit’, with two of them seen leaving the building in the images uploaded onto Twitter. One of them even revealed ironically that he owns a Tesla and lamented that he now has no idea how he will keep up with the payments, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Ligma Johnson had it coming 🍆 💦 pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

It is believed that Musk will also authorise the reinstatement of various famous people who had previously been banned for life from the platform. These include former president, Donald Trump, and more recently, Kanye West. A tweet from the new owner today though stated that no major reinstatements would happen until his content moderation council convenes.

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

