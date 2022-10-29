Football combines with music in Los Montesinos (Alicante) on November 5

By Linda Hall • 29 October 2022 • 21:00

TOURNAMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: Football for musicians in honour of Santa Cecilia Photo credit: Los Montesinos town hall

LOS MONTESINOS is combining football and music at the local football ground on November 5.

The town hall’s Sports department recently announced the first edition of the Football 8 Tournament for Bands in honour of Santa Cecilia, patron saint of musicians.

“People can enjoy a great football event which will be original and unusual,” said Los Montesinos Sports councillo, Ana Belen Juarez, who was accompanied by Jose Francisco Parades Perez, director of the Agrupación Musical de Los Montesinos.

Musicians from 13 Vega Baja brass bands will start playing – football, not music – at 9am, with the final phase beginning at 4pm and the winning team decided at 7pm. There will also be a giant paella for the participants and their companions.

“Events like these are important because they demonstrate that culture and sport are compatible, and don’t need to be enjoyed on separate occasions,” Juarez said. “It’s an honour to welcome these local bands who I hope will enjoy this get-together day.”

Meanwhile, Francisco Parades Perez said that he was sure the tournament would become a regular sporting and leisure event for the area’s bands.

