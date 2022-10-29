Islamic Revolutionary Guard head warns Iranians ‘Today is last day of riots’

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 October 2022 • 12:36

Iran protest - Credit Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Commander-in-chief Hossein Salami has warned protestors that today will be their last day of taking to the streets.

The warning came on Saturday, October 29 according to news agency Reuters with Salami warning: “Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots.”

The warning comes as protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police heads into week seven.

Statements such as this have, however, angered Iranians whose protests have now become focused on removing a government they see as repressive and unrepentant.

With at least 250 people already having died in the protests, the stark warning from Salami could be an indication that more force will be used in the coming days. That could see the death toll rise sharply.

With many already in custody and passions running high, the next few days could be crucial in the country’s future with many calling for the death of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia.

With the protests the longest lasting and biggest since the revolution back in 1979, the government have struggled to enforce their strict laws.

With a new threat by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard head the eyes of the world will be on the country and its leaders.

