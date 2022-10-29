Kremlin confirms trilateral meeting between heads of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia

By Chris King • 29 October 2022 • 1:19

Image of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Kremlin.ru

A trilateral meeting between the heads of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia has been confirmed by the Kremlin.

Dmitry Peskov, the press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, on Friday, October 28, confirmed to RIA Novosti that a trilateral meeting will take place on October 31. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to Peskov, the talks will be held in the Black Sea city of Sochi, at the initiative of Russia. During the talks, the leaders will consider the implementation of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021. Further steps will be discussed to strengthen stability and security in the Transcaucasus, added Peskov.

As detailed by the Kremlin official, the leaders will also discuss the restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport ties.

Separate meetings are also planned between Vladimir Putin with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev. Russia recently acted as an intermediary between the parties when they started fighting on the border, introducing peacekeeping forces into the region, as reported by gazeta.ru.

