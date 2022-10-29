New manager has taken over at the Torrevieja (Alicante) Health Department

By Linda Hall • 29 October 2022 • 13:46

DR JOSE CANO, the Torrevieja Health Department’s new manager, has embarked on a round of talks with health professionals and local mayors.

On October 24, his first day in the post, Dr Cano met the Torrevieja hospital’s works committee, management team members and the staff committee. Next day was the turn of department heads and patient care coordinators, with a further meeting on October 28 for all members of the hospital’s Emergencies team.

Tuesday October 25 also saw the first of the meetings with the mayors of the 10 municipalities covered by Torrevieja’s Health Department.

These began with Eduardo Dolon, Torrevieja mayor, who was accompanied by the town hall’s Health councillor Diana Box. As Dolon pointed out, they already know each other well owing to Dr Cano’s time as director of the Public Health Centre attached to the Torrevieja and Orihuela Health Departments.

Both sides stressed the importance of working together for the good of the patients, providing them with the best possible standards regarding personnel, assistance, technology and quality medical attention.

Consolidating the integration of the Department – formerly outsourced to Ribera Salud – into the region’s publicly-owned was his principal objective, Dr Cano said.

“Listening to all parties with the aim of improving attention and reinforcing resources so that we can offer the best care available is essential,” he insisted.

