News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 29 October 2022 • 9:37

ANDALUCIA WINNER: Ganador TH II came first in his class in the recent Jaen championships Photo credit: Blas Caparros

Wonder horse GANADOR TH II, a Pure Spanish Horse, was recently proclaimed Andalucia champion after coming first in the seven-year-olds’ category. His owner Blas Caparros lives in Cuevas del Almanzora and the young horse, also known as a Pura Raza Española (PRE), is classed amongst the best in the world.



Playtime VERA town hall is spending approximately €1 million on renovating all children’s playgrounds, making them safer with new equipment and urban furniture where necessary, Infrastructure councillor Alfonso Garcia said. Repairs were necessary, he added, owing to the bad state of paving and some of the slides and other items.

Star-gazing THE Calar Alto observatory is preparing to install Tarsis, a 3.5-metre telescope whose unique characteristics enable it to observe very wide fields in the near ultra-violet region. This will make it possible to complete Catarsis, a survey of galaxy clusters placing Calar Alto at the forefront of astrophysical research.

Cheap veg AGRICULTURAL union Asaja-Almeria admitted being “worried” by the evolution of unacceptably low prices paid for courgettes, cucumbers and aubergines in recent weeks. Since the beginning of October, prices had fallen by between 40 and 43 per cent compared with 5 per cent for the same period last year.

Spruced up SPAIN’S Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) will release €4.6 million of EU funds for the rehabilitation of publicly-owned buildings in eight Almeria province municipalities. These include Edificio Pisos in Macael, as well as municipal buildings in Nijar, Zurgena, Huercal-Overa, Cuevas del Almanzora, Tijola and Obanes.

