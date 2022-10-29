Putin removes Russian Colonel General Alexander Lapin from his command post in central Ukraine

By Chris King • 29 October 2022 • 19:06
Image of Colonel-General Alexander Lapin with Vladimir Putin.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=65085620
Colonel General Alexander Lapin, the commander of the Russian troops in the central region of Ukraine has been removed from his post today, Saturday, October 29. His removal was reported by the TV channel ChGTRK in Grozny and later confirmed by an RBC source familiar with the personnel decision.
General Lapin, allegedly installed by Gerasimov and Shoigu, has been dismissed from all his positions in Russia.
He was systematically attacked by Kadyrov and Prigozhin.
General Lapin, allegedly installed by Gerasimov and Shoigu, has been dismissed from all his positions in Russia.
He was systematically attacked by Kadyrov and Prigozhin.
The Russian Ministry of Defence is yet to make an official statement about the removal of General Lapin from his post.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, had previously accused Lapin of being absent from combat positions. The high-ranking military officer was awarded the title of Hero of Russia by President Vladimir Putin during a special operation in Ukraine, as reported by gazeta.ru.
Lapin’s role and credibility in receiving military medals was also questioned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC. The head of the paramilitary mercenary organisation had recently heavily criticised the value of certain generals of the Ministry of Defence in the conflict with Ukraine.
