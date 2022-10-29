Russia claims drone attack on its navy in Crimea repelled

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 October 2022 • 13:49

Russian Black Fleet - Credit A_Lesik / Shutterstock.com

Russia has claimed that its navy in Crimea has repelled a drone attack.

The claim was made on Saturday, October 29 by a Russian-installed governor in the region who said that the Black Sea fleet in the Bay of Sevastopol had shot down all the drones involved.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram that: “Today, starting at 04:30am for several hours, various air defence systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks.

“All UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) have been shot down.

“Nothing has been hit in the city. We remain calm. The situation is under control.”

One vessel is understood to have suffered minor damage.

Ukrainian forces are involved in fierce battles with Russian forces in the Kherson province, which serves as the gateway to Crimea. Up until now there have been no reports of Ukraine attacking key installations in Crimea.

According to new site AlJazeera Moscow has accused the UK of helping Ukraine to plan the drone attack with Russia’s defence ministry claiming: “The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of the military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the city of Ochakiv in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region.”

Ukraine’s offensive in the region has so far been successful recapturing large areas but the pace has slowed partly due to the weather and Russian resistance. But the war has changed with Russia using long range missiles to attack key infrastructure facilities, forcing Ukraine to change its approach.

There has been no confirmation from Ukraine after Russia claims it repelled a drone attack on its navy.

