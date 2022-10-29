Russia says the UK behind Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline explosions

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 October 2022 • 14:23

Damaged Nord Stream pipeline. Credit: [email protected]

Russia has blamed the UK who it says was behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

A statement by the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday, October 29 said that: “According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 of this year.”

In making the claim Moscow offered no evidence for their claims which saw four powerful explosions rupture the pipeline.

The destruction of the pipeline, which is being investigated by German, Danish and Swedish authorities, pushed gas prices higher benefitting Russian suppliers.

Despite the investigations no one is any wiser as to who damaged the pipeline although it is said that I would most likely be a national player as few have the ability to inflict such damage.

Although accusations have not been levelled at Russia, many believe that they are indeed behind the sabotage of the lines. Certainly they had the most to gain from their destruction.

Former senior Royal Navy officer Rear Admiral Chris Parry told Sky News “It’s a straight lie.

“It’s a straight lie and we all know the Russians did it.

“You always have to be suspicious of what the Russian Defence Ministry says – it’s hardly the Ministry of Truth.

“Russian propaganda right now always accuses everybody else of doing what they in fact have done.

“There’s no capability for the Royal Navy or anybody in the UK offshore industry to be able to blow up those pipelines.”

The claims by Russia that the UK is behind the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline explosions is no doubt part of the propaganda effort by Moscow and will be clearly aimed at its supporters and the Russian population. Certainly Moscow knows the claims won’t be taken seriously elsewhere.

