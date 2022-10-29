Shocking report reveals Liz Truss’s personal mobile was hacked by foreign agents

By Chris King • 29 October 2022 • 20:25

Image of Liz Truss. Credit: Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com

Liz Truss’s personal mobile phone was reportedly compromised by foreign agents suspected of working for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It has been revealed today, Saturday, October 29, that Liz Truss’s personal mobile was hacked by suspected Russian agents, as reported by dailymail.co.uk. Private messages between Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are said to be among those accessed by agents thought to be working for Vladimir Putin.

According to sources of the two journalists who conducted the investigation, up until the time the breach was discovered during the Conservative Party leadership campaign this summer, the hackers downloaded messages for at least a 12-month period.

There is no specific mention of the exact type of messages the hackers stole, but top-secret negotiations between the Foreign Secretary and international allies could well be among those that were taken. It is thought that messages criticising then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson could also have been downloaded.

Messages detailing arms shipments, or other highly sensitive discussions with foreign counterparts regarding the conflict in Ukraine are also feared to have been stolen.

When the security compromise was discovered, Boris Johnson and Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, are said to have ordered a total news blackout. Truss’s phone was so badly compromised that according to the source, it has been taken to a secure government location and locked away in a safe.

The security source pointed out that the fact she allowed her mobile to be so easily hacked does not paint Ms Truss in a good light. Shortly before becoming Prime Minister, Liz Truss changed the mobile number she had used for more than 10 years, added the source.

“We do not comment on individuals’ security arrangements. The Government has robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats. That includes regular security briefings for Ministers, and advice on protecting their personal data and mitigating cyber threats”, a British Government spokesperson said in a statement released to the Mail on Sunday today.

The shocking incident, which security sources disclosed to the paper, explains why Ms Truss was forced to change the mobile number she had used for more than a decade shortly before becoming Prime Minister.

