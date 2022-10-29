By Linda Hall • 29 October 2022 • 16:44

Valencian Community's government sends a bill to the central government

PROVIDING health care for residents from other autonomous regions and abroad has cost the Valencian Community €803 million since 2012.

The Generalitat now wants reimbursement from the central government, announced regional vice-president and Generalitat spokeswoman Aitana Mas.

The €803 million remains unpaid owing to Madrid’s delay in activating compensation mechanisms set out in a Royal Decree-Law of 2012.

Together with other tourism centres, the Valencian Community has for years been asking the central government to address the “economic imbalance” involved in providing healthcare for visitors from other communities who are living temporarily in the region, Mas said.

“Once the Guaranteed Assistance Fund (FOGA) was included in the Royal Decree-Law, economic compensation for patients from other communities should have been activated,” the vice-president argued.

“Nevertheless, at present this has had a very limited scope, resulting in significant economic losses for the Generalitat.”

Since 2012, the central government owes the Valencian €23.1 million for primary care and €635 for specialised healthcare which should have been transferred via FOGA.

The Valencian Community is also owed another €144.6 million for treatment for patients from other countries. Although each region bills the country in question, payment from the EU’s Cohesion Fund is sent directly to the central government.

This too, has failed to arrive, Mas said.

