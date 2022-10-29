What’s the next Cryptocurrency to explode in 2022 – Avalanche, Decentraland, and Rocketize?

By EWN • 29 October 2022 • 11:10

As a crypto trader, you’re most likely looking for the next big project to add all your money to. Most people join the cryptocurrency hoping to invest in one or two tokens that will explode in value. While this is not necessarily a bad idea, it’s dangerous. Why? Failure to invest correctly could lead to huge losses. Each cryptocurrency is different. As a result, they will react differently under different scenarios. You need to understand what cryptocurrency to buy and when to buy it. That’s where we come in

Are you looking for important details on the next cryptocurrency to explode before the end of 2022? This piece contains all the information that you may need

Avalanche (AVAX) The Ethereum Killer

Avalanche is bound to explode in the crypto space because of the reputation it has gained for the past one year. Today, many people recognise Avalanche as an Ethereum killer. Avalanche exists as a cryptocurrency and blockchain. Its blockchain can support smart contracts and decentralized applications. What’s more? This blockchain can process thousands of transactions at once.

AVAX is the token symbol for Avalanche’s blockchain. This cryptocurrency can support near-instant transactions with its proof-of-stake mechanism.

Decentraland (MANA) The Crypto with the potential to grow

Decentraland is a cryptocurrency with the potential to grow exponentially. Why? Because the project is designed based on the metaverse. As a result, the project introduces users to a newfound utility. Who wouldn’t be thrilled to enjoy access to one of the biggest digital innovations of the 21st century?

Metaverse is a digital universe that allows people to communicate, and interact from different parts of the world as if they were in the same room. It promises to make the world an even smaller and more engaging place. Decentraland is a platform that will allow users purchase plots of land in this digital universe. After you’re done purchasing your land, you may either sell it or develop it. Its native token is known as MANA. Traders can use MANA to purchase digital land and other in-game items.

Rocketize (JATO) The New Meme Coin

Rocketize is a meme coin, but this project will redefine everything you know about this category of digital assets. This cryptocurrency combines the best of two major sectors. Rocketize allows players to have fun and enjoy the best features of blockchain technology as a meme coin. As a DeFi cryptocurrency, its users have access to decentralized finance features. Like Ethereum and other top DeFi projects, Rocketize can be used to create smart contracts and support applications.

Going further, Rocketize’s host blockchain is effective and can easily support a large number of transactions. It’s hosted on the Binance Smart Chain, and users don’t have to pay extraordinary fees to use the platform. Token transfers will be completed in a few seconds. JATO is the crypto token that powers Rocketize. JATO is a BEP-20 token. This means that it’s compatible with other Binance Smart Chain projects.

Rocketize is a sign of new and ongoing development in the meme sector. It shows that the meme sector has grown more than it used to. This cryptocurrency will usher in new possibilities for meme lovers and transfer wealth to them through the DeFi world. This cryptocurrency is also interested in making a splash in the NFT industry. By supporting the minting of NFTs, it adds one extra utility that will thrill crypto users. There’s an active community of Rocketize users known as the Atomic Nation.

Rocketize is still in its early phase and it makes plenty of sense to join the project right now. If you’re thrilled to jump on this bandwagon, you can sign up to be a part of Rocketize by clicking the presale link.

Rocketize Token (JATO)

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido