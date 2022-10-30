By Guest Writer • 30 October 2022 • 13:53

A UNIQUE new sparkling wine coming to Spain in the New Year as it comes in three forms, Single, Married and Divorced.

This is a new private label sparkling wine from France created by Irene Patar who believes that everyone should be encouraged to celebrate their relationship status.

Launching first in the USA for the Holiday Season and New Year, Patar said “I conceptualised Single Married Divorced as a way for all of us to raise a glass to celebrate who we are. I know it’s not easy out there. I know. I’ve been married to my husband for almost 20 years and sometimes I feel like all three in one day!”

She laughingly added “Nobody’s perfect. (Laughs.) But despite all that, I believe it’s time for all of us to live it up and celebrate who we are and be proud of it!”

Speaking about the journey to creating the label, she explained “In the last 20 years, I’ve evolved so much.”

“In the beginning of my marriage, I lived my life through my husband’s eyes. I wasn’t being me. Eventually I had an awakening and started taking control of my life and the person I wanted to be. And I celebrate that every day.”

Regardless of your relationship status, if you need to celebrate or commiserate, then you can choose to enjoy being Single, Married or Divorced with the fizz which will be available in Spain from Bodega Maestrazgo in Barcelona from next year.

