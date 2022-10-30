Almost two kilometres: Schweizer creates a new world record long passenger train

By Annie Dabb • 30 October 2022 • 12:51

Image - Rhatische Bahn AG

The Swiss transport company Rhaetian Railway (RhB) has achieved the longest passenger train in the world has successfully dominated the 25 kilometre UNESCO World Heritage Site in Graubunden last Saturday afternoon. The record train is almost two kilometres long and is driven by seven drivers.

The record-breaking course leads through a demanding mountain course to Alvaneu. The train with 100 carriages which climbed almost 800 metres on the 46 minute journey through Albula/Bernina, which has been declared a UNESCO world Heritage Sight, passing through circular tunnels and two more loops before crossing the famous Landwasser viaduct.

Thousands of spectators followed the world record journey which began at 2:20pm on Saturday through hills and valleys along the train route and a little after 3:30pm it had arrived at it’s destinaton.

Renato Fasciati, director of the RhB, followed the recording through a live broadcast in Bergun. In a speech Fasciati gave credit to his team and to all of the helpers who made the attempt successful. Around 400 people were helping out last Saturday.

After the successful attempt, Schweizer received a certificate from the Guinness World Records in a marquee.

A representative from the organisation travelled from Turkey last Friday to revise all of the relevant details.

From today the normal train schedule will resume.

