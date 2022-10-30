Archaeologists believe La Alcudia (Alicante) dig will put La Dama into context

By Linda Hall • 30 October 2022 • 0:00

LA ALCUDIA: Experts believe the Dama de Elche must have been associated with an earlier town Photo credit: CC/Discasto

ALICANTE UNIVERSITY experts have finished this year’s campaign at the La Alcudia site in Elche.

The Dama de Elche sculpture, 2,500 years old, was found here in 1897 and investigators have now discovered 50 metres of wall and signs of habitation very near the spot where the bust was found.

The dig led by Alberto Lorrio, Professor of Prehistory at Alicante University, had hoped to discover more about Iberian presence in the La Alcudia site’s south-eastern section, using georadar to identify former constructions.

“Next year we shall continue excavating this sector to see if we can find the entrance to the city,” Professor Lorrio explained.

“We have uncovered some 50 metres of wall, which is not continuous. We are still waiting on the georadar’s specific results but this has already allowed us to detect breaks,” he said.

“La Dama de Elche has to be associated with a town, but in La Alcudia we had found no previous signs of this,” the professor added. “Discovering these first vestiges of habitation will help us to put the Iberian bust into context,” he said.

