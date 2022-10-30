By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 17:05

Demonstrators stabbed outside Iranian embassy in Berlin

At least 32 people are reported to have drowned when a pedestrian cable bridge snapped and collapsed in Morbi in the Gujarat region of India.

At least 28 people are feared to have died by drowning this evening, Sunday, October 30, in the Gujarat region of western India when a pedestrian cable bridge suddenly snapped and collapsed. Around 400 people are thought to have been crossing the bridge at the moment it broke, plunging them into the waters below.

Initial reports online suggest that another 43 people have been injured, with at least 80 other people missing in the river. Video footage uploaded onto social media shows the horrific aftermath of the collapse in the Morbi district.

One video, taken some hours before the incident occurred, shows the bridge totally packed full of people trying to cross. According to one news source, the cable bridge had only recently reopened five days ago following renovation work.

#Breaking: Just in – Reports that a pedestrian Cable bridge broke up and had collapsed in #Morbi, #Gujarat region in #India, about 400 people fell in the river, many feared to have drowned. pic.twitter.com/zF50QmTCUl — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) October 30, 2022

#Update: Just in – Shocking video footage showing you lifeless bodies being pulled away from the river, after a pedestrian Cable bridge that broke up and had collapsed in a river in #Morbi, #Gujarat region in #India. Causing 28 people dead 43 injured many other people missing. pic.twitter.com/XJY5XUu6sd — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) October 30, 2022

#Breaking: just in – Video footage hours before the pedestrian Cable bridge collapsed into the river in #Morbi, #Gujarat region in #India, showing you how packed it was with people trying to cross the river. pic.twitter.com/niVBUwJgT2 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) October 30, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.