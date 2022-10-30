By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 3:53

Drummer with legendary punk band passes away aged 63

D.H. Peligro, the drummer with legendary punk band The Dead Kennedys passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 63.

As announced on their official Twitter profile today, Sunday, October 30, D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) the long-time drummer with the legendary punk band The Dead Kennedys has passed away. He died at his home in Los Angeles yesterday, Saturday 29, after suffering an accidental fall in which he sustained a head trauma.

“Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days”, posted the band.

Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, Oct 28th. He died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort pic.twitter.com/PC7sF87f6c — Dead Kennedys (@DeadKennedys) October 29, 2022

The Dead Kennedys had only recently returned from a European tour that saw them perform at venues in France, Poland, and Germany.

Formed in 1978 in San Francisco, California, at the height of the punk rock era, the group’s initial eight-year run came to an end in 1986 when they disbanded. Their song lyrics and album artwork attracted considerable controversy at the time, usually political in nature, satirizing political figures and authority in general.

Peligro joined the band in 1981 as a replacement for the original drummer Ted (Bruce Slesinger​). He remained a permanent member until 1986, after which he had a spell with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Sadly, his drug and alcohol issues led to him being replaced two years later.

When the Kennedys reunited in 2001, he was once again a part of the lineup and played on 12 of their albums. He also released three solo albums during his career, one of which, Sum of Our Surroundings, was voted Rock Album of the Year by the American Independent Music Awards.

Social media was on fire with tributes being paid to a member of one of the defining acts of the punk rock movement.

DH Peligro forever and ever. The funnest, kindest and the rockingest. My dear brother I’m so grateful for our time I love you forever. — Flea (@flea333) October 29, 2022

DH Peligro. Drum hero. Super cool guy. I’ll never forget the DKs gig I saw at 688 in May ‘83 where, after shredding his drums the entire set, he ended the show by diving over his kit straight into the crowd in a single leap. Fucking legend. Rest In Peace. #dhpeligro #deadkennedys pic.twitter.com/aYeXuH63ed — William DuVall (@WilliamDuvall) October 29, 2022

Oh no, the saddest news about DH. A friend, vegan, punk rock legend, collaborator. You will be missed, old friend. #dhpeligro https://t.co/yWGhmm4kl4 — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) October 29, 2022

