By Sally Underwood • 30 October 2022 • 10:24

Celebrity spooktacular at Puente Romano's sparkling Halloween gala in Marbella. Image: EWN

ON Saturday, October 29, hundreds gathered for a sparkling charity Halloween Gala at Puente Romano, Marbella, for The Children’s Trust, that is the UK’s leading charity for children with brain injury.

Guests were dressed in their best Halloween outfits at the Marbella event, including TOWIE star Ferne McCann. She told the Euro Weekly News: “I have had the most amazing stay at the Puente Romano, I have not had to leave the whole time, there is so much to do, and I am honored to be invited to such an event and use my platform in an amazing way. Being able to help children is so close to my heart, especially having children of my own. It is very important.”

Football star, Robbie Keene was also in attendance, he said “The Children’s Trust is such a great cause and congratulations, I appreciate everything you do.”

John Thomson, Puente Romano’s manager, said: “I am so happy to help and support The Children’s Trust, on their 7th anniversary. Such a wonderful cause to help children with rehabilitation in London that is so especially important, with all proceeds from tonight going directly to them.”

Angie Turner, Head of Philanthropy at The Children’s Trust added: “Thank you so much to Daniel Shamu for the support tonight and all the organizers. Over the last 4 years we have been able to raise over €100,000.”

The Halloween Gala was a considerable success, described by guests as “Paradise by the Puente Romano light.” With entertainment from the best of London’s West End theatres.

