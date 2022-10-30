By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 0:58
Image of the Khort co-founder and commander, Pavlo Pataretsky.
Credit: Khort Facebook page
According to a post on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian special forces unit Khort claimed to have killed the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Wagner mercenary group. Pavlo Pataretsky, the Khort commander spoke of the incident.
“This happened in early September when there was the first counterattack in the Kherson direction. Our group was killing it. We knew there were serious people out there because the weapons were appropriate. Besides, they were undercover military police, and all of them were officers”, he explained.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
