Dogecoin trading volume surges. Big Eyes Presale Accelerates. Are we entering a Meme Coin Bull Market?

By EWN • 30 October 2022 • 11:00

The chilling realities of a crypto winter have been prevalent throughout the markets for months. Trading volume on tokens has been extremely low and volatility has been absent. That is until Elon Musk’s Twitter deal gained media attention once again, with the common belief that it could be finalised as early as Friday the 28th of October.

Upon this news, Dogecoin trading volume has been sent into the cosmos. DOGE 24 hour volume is roughly a quarter of its market capitalisation, $2.5 billion trading out of its $10.3 billion market cap. These conditions are unheard of in bear markets and could give rise to the possibility that we are on the verge of entering more bullish conditions.

Dogecoin has very strong affiliations with Elon Musk and it is likely for this reason that DOGE has seen a dramatic increase in demand and trading volume following this Twitter takeover update. Coupled with wider bullish announcements for the cryptocurrency market there is sound reason to presume the bear market might be coming to its end.

What effect could Dogecoin have on the rest of the market?

As the first of its kind, Dogecoin is the leader of all thing’s meme coin. DOGE to the meme coin market is what Bitcoin is to cryptocurrency. Because of this, it has the strongest partnerships and affiliations with wider society and businesses – as displayed through Elon Musk’s love of the meme coin.

Dogecoin will likely be the leader of any meme coin bull market. Following DOGE’s initial pump, secondary meme coins such as Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars and newer currencies like Big Eyes Coin will begin to see greater liquidity and increased prices

With the adoption of DOGE by Elon Musk into his companies such as Tesla and now Twitter, meme coins have been granted a far greater use case. This begs the question as to what other functions meme coins could have, and more importantly, which meme coins could be utilised.

As it stands, dogs have already been spoken for through DOGE and the cats have not had a chance to have their say in the crypto market. That is, until now…

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido