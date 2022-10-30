Dogeliens could provide better investment opportunities than Bitcoin and Chainlink as they strive in the Bear Market

By EWN • 30 October 2022 • 11:05

Bitcoin (BTC) is predicted to rise soon but may not be as prospective as a regular coin like Chainlink (LINK). This claim was supported by Benjamin Cowen, a popular crypto analyst. He revealed that Chainlink (LINK) could indeed outperform Bitcoin (BTC) when the bull market finally arrived. So, what about a new token like Dogeliens?

According to Cowen, the end of a bear market marks the accumulation phase of the following bull market, and Chainlink (LINK) is a much better coin to consider than Bitcoin. This is because the LINK token has been integrated into many crypto projects. So, more accumulation from various sources could be expected when investors anticipate the bull market.

However, the current market doesn’t give Chainlink (LINK) a chance against Bitcoin (BTC). Neither does it give bitcoin (BTC) against a new token like Dogeliens (DOGET). One of the significant strengths of new tokens is the ability to storm the market and record massive success if they have unique qualities that crypto users and investors want.

Luckily, Dogeliens (DOGET) possesses some impressive features that will change the records of Meme coins. This new token is themed after a dog, like other meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), etc. However, it offers qualities and features that transcend the mere hypes and social media controversies that meme coins thrive on. Simply put, Dogeliens is a unique coin with lots of potential for investors.

Dogeliens’ unique concept gives it an edge over existing coins like Bitcoin and Chainlink?

While Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK) try to stay afloat in the stormy weather, Dogeliens (DOGET) has some pretty impressive features to offer the blockchain industry.

The NFT marketplace will also allow trades of game items and collectables between members. So, every holder of Dogeliens can mint their own Dogeliens NFT!

Hence, it’s apparent that the Dogeliens ecosystem will be founded on fun and profit. The community will therefore allow investors and casual users to realise massive profits on their investments, either through active participation or appreciation of the market capitalisation as the community expands.

Summarily, it’s an intelligent decision to invest in a coin like Dogeliens (DOGET). However, history has proven that investing in popular coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK) doesn’t guarantee profits. So choosing a cheap, unique, and special token like Dogeliens (DOGET) is recommended for anyone seeking massive gains.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

