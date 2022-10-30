Iran’s most famous football star ever arrested for supporting protests in the country

By Chris King • 30 October 2022 • 21:39

Image of Ali Daei, the famous Iranian football star. Credit: Wikipedia - By Fars Media Corporation, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76696043

Ali Daei, Iran’s most famous football star of all time was arrested by the authorities for supporting protestors in the country.

Ali Daei, arguably Iran’s most famous football star of all time has been arrested by the authorities over his support of protests against the government in the country. The 53-year-old had his passport confiscated, preventing him from leaving the country at any point.

The footballer recently got together with many other famous players and ex-players of the Iranian national team to lodge an appeal with FIFA requesting the body exclude their national team from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as reported by nashaniva.com.

Protests against the brutal actions of the authorities have been taking place in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September. She died while in custody after being beaten by the country’s ‘morality police’.

During his glittering career, Daei played not only for the national team but also in Europe. Specifically. he played in Germany for Armenia, Bavaria, and Hertha Berlin. Between 1993 and 2006 he scored 109 international goals for his country.

From 2004 to 2021 he was the world record holder in this category, finally surpassed last year by the famous Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back in the spring, Ali Dayei attended the draw for the final part of the 2022 World Cup in Doha as an honoured guest and as a participant in the procedure to draw out the teams for the finals.



