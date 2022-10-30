By Matthew Roscoe • 30 October 2022 • 8:16

Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura aka ‘King Kazu’ breaks another record. Image: Suzuka PG/Twitter

Kazuyoshi Miura has become the oldest goalscorer in the history of the Japan Football League, as reported on Sunday, October 30.

After Kazuyoshi Miura, nicknamed ‘King Kazu’ in Japan, converted a penalty for Suzuka PG, he became the JFL’s (Japan Football League) oldest goalscorer at 55 years and 246 days.

The 55-year-old striker scored his first goal for JFL Suzuka Point Getters (4th division and semi-professional level) from the penalty spot and helped the Mie side to a 3-1 win over Tiamo Hirataka.

His side Suzuka PG wrote on Twitter: “And King Kazu, who scored his first goal as the oldest JFL record holder! ! I was impressed by the Kazu dance that I finally saw ✨”

As noted by top sports journalist Dan Orlowitz, Miura’s record is “just a slight improvement over the previous record of 42 years and 50 days set by current Vissel Kobe sporting director Hideki Nagai!”

People paid tribute to the amazing feat of record-breaking Japanese footballer Kazuyoshi Miura, on loan at Suzuka from J1 League side Yokohama FC.

“Kazu is still amazing,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote: “Kazu is wonderful 👏👏👏👏”

“King KAZU 👑” another said.

Kazuyoshi Miura has also been part of the national team, being a regular player in the footballing boom experienced by the country in the 1990s and was the poster boy of the newly launched league in 1993. He also was part of the Japan squad that won the 1992 Asian Cup.

Miura started his career with Santos in Brazil in 1986 and has played for Genoa in Italy and Dinamo Zagreb. He also had stints in Croatia and Australia as well as at other Japanese sides.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.