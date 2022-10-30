Learner driver involved in police chase in stolen car containing three bags of cannabis

By Annie Dabb • 30 October 2022 • 10:02

Image - Photo Spirit/shutterstock

Learner driver Finn Thomas Barker stole his dad’s car and was involved in a police chase through North Yorkshire driving more than double the speed limit on the wrong side of the road before being found in possession of three bags of cannabis.

The 21 year old allegedly told police officers that the cannabis was “medicine” and later boasted about his erratic journey, in which he was apparently “cutting corners, trying to overtake cars and nearly going into oncoming traffic” on TikTok.

It was also confirmed in court that Barker had been “travelling at more than double the speed limit.”

The illegal 21 year old driver also rammed into the vehicle of a police officer who had positioned his own car in front of Barker on the road in order to stop Barker’s erratic journey.

Barker compared the video footage he was later shown of his own driving as “Stig-like” referencing the well-known Top Gear character and according to TeessideLive, “completely failed to show any remorse for the danger he put other motorists in.”

Teeside Crown Court charged Barker with “dangerous driving” and he also confessed to “driving without insurance or a licence”, driving whilst under the influence of drugs and being in possession of a class B drug.

It was Barker’s own father who reported his son to the police, expressing concern that Barker “didn’t have insurance” and “was under the influence of drugs” after Barker stole his Volvo S80.

