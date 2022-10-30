Shock as Low Roar frontman Ryan Karazija dies suddenly aged 40

By Matthew Roscoe • 30 October 2022 • 7:43

TRIBUTES flooded social media following news that Low Roar frontman Ryan Karazija died suddenly at age 40.

Ryan Karazija, the founder and frontman of the Icelandic band Low Roar, who rose to fame after being featured on the Death Stranding video game soundtrack, died suddenly aged 40.

The band posted a tribute to its singer on social media, writing: “His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do so.

“He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honour his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs.

“The sixth Low Roar record was already underway and will be completed and released when it is ready. Please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

No information was made available about the singer’s cause of death.

Tributes continue to pour in on Sunday, October 30.

Death Stranding director Hideo wrote: “I can’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it. Without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born.”

“Your music will live forever in this world and in me. Thank you. Rest in peace. Low Roar Ryan Karazija (1982-2022)”

Alessandro Fillari said: “Ryan Karazija, front man of Low Roar, has passed away. I’m saddened by this, his music in Death Stranding and LR’s other album were so soulful and comforting. His songs really gave me comfort during the 2020 lockdown. He was a truly talented artist.”

One person wrote: “Started playing Death Stranding a few months ago, and while its a steller game, what made it better was hearing Low Roar while venturing across the barron Wasteland. He will be missed. R.I.P.”

“Rest In Peace Ryan. Low Roar is one of my favourite bands and is too underrated. Everyone needs to listen to this today,” another wrote.

While another person said: “Death Stranding introduced me to the wonderful sounds of Low Roar, a band I try to introduce as many as I can to as their sound is just incredibly emotional. Very sad to read this today. Thank you Ryan.”

Another person added: “Rest in peace Ryan Karazija. I used to listen to Low Roar on the long bus rides to high-school when I was just a kid. That band got me through a lot and still does to this day. 💔”

“‘Sometimes you feel like this is never ending, but we all fade away…’ Rest in peace Ryan 💔” another wrote.

“Such sad news 😭💔… The music Ryan made is amazing and beautiful. I became a fan of Low Roar after Death Stranding. Rest in peace 😢…” a Twitter user said.

