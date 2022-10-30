By Matthew Roscoe • 30 October 2022 • 9:03

Moscow city municipal services on high alert due to extreme weather warnings. Image: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

MUNICIPAL services in the Russian capital of Moscow have been put on high alert due to extreme weather warnings, according to reports from Russia on Sunday, October 30.

Petr Biryukov, deputy mayor of Moscow for housing and public utilities and amenities, said that the city’s municipal services are on high alert due to extreme weather warnings.

“According to the weather forecasters, the weather will deteriorate sharply today (October 30),” Biryukov said.

“The wind is expected to intensify with gusts up to 20 metres per second.”

He added: “The first snow will fall on Monday night, with an increase of up to 1 centimetre. In connection with the unfavourable forecast, it has been decided to put all city services on high alert.”

Biryukov also said that “special equipment for anti-icing treatment and cleaning of roads and pavements has been prepared.”

According to the Moscow deputy mayor, “there are 1.5 thousand emergency teams of engineering companies and prefectures of administrative districts on round-the-clock duty,” who are “ready to leave promptly in case of damage to power lines, falling trees and other incidents related to weather conditions.”

He added that life support and fuel and energy facilities are under special control.

“Necessary measures have also been taken to protect residential and non-residential buildings, transport and trade facilities, and facilities under construction from wind gusts. City services are continuously monitoring the condition of the street and road network,” he said.

“We ask citizens to be careful in bad weather: do not take shelter under trees and do not park cars near them.”

On July 10, due to bad weather in Moscow, a man died after being crushed by a falling tree on Ukrainian Boulevard in the Russian capital.

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said at the time, 10 people suffered injuries of varying severity due to the bad weather in Russia’s capital and were taken to Moscow hospitals.

