By Annie Dabb • 30 October 2022 • 12:08
Image - Artem Grebenyuk/shutterstock
The tone in the European West is becoming more severe, and the nations that previously were friends are now feeling openly threatened: the Swiss government are capturing the anger of the German politicians of the CDU and the FDP because they are doing what their own population have wanted for decades. That is to say, in all countries, to remain neutral in the conflicts and act accordingly, as reported by exxpress.
It wasn’t too difficult to foresee that the Ukrainian army would receive Cheetah anti-aircraft tanks, but the existence of ammunition for the 47,5 tonne vehicles is dwindling relatively quickly in the ongoing mass conflict situation.
The government of Berlin was expecting to reach a solution with supplies from Brazil and Norway, but both options couldn’t be implemented in reality.
The 15 German Cheetah anti air-craft tanks in Ukraine, that can shoot 1,100 shots per minute, are urgently lacking the necessary ammunition: initially they could only supply 54,000 rounds, after some hours of intense anti-air operations, only the Cheetah would be a tiger in a toothless room.
From Newcastle originally, Annie is based in Manchester and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
